'It gives me a sense of purpose': Eastbourne veteran sells more than 3,000 poppies

Kevin Pollard, who is the standard-bearer for the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion, has been running a stall in The Beacon between Pandora and W.Bruford.

The army veteran, who served for more than 23 years, said: “When I left I was a bit lost, so I got in contact with the Royal British Legion branch here in Eastbourne and at the time the chairman was also the standard-bearer and he was asking if I would be interested. I said I would definitely do it because I like all the pomp and the ceremonial (duties) that come with it.”

The Royal British Legion volunteer also praised the work of the charity which supports veterans and those who are still serving.

Kevin Pollard at his Royal British Legion stall in The Beacon, Eastbourne

Mr Pollard said: “I think it is very important. You have got to look after your ex-forces. Many of them nowadays are really old, I am only 54 myself. I have got PTSD, I was medically discharged. The Royal British Legion, it has helped doing what I do as the standard-bearer. It gives me a sense of purpose, otherwise I would just be at home twiddling my thumbs.”

With the Eastbourne branch aiming to raise £100,000 this year, residents have been showing their support.

Mr Pollard, who has also been doing remembrance presentations at Willingdon Community School, added: “It has been brilliant. It’s always the same, everyone is quite happy to come here and look at what we have got, donate what they can. We don’t ask for a set amount, we just say any donation will do.”

Mr Pollard, who was wearing his grandad’s medals while at the stall, added: “It is really important. I am going to say this and it is true, every person has a relative of some type that has served - anywhere in the world. My grandad was in the First World War and my dad served in the merchant navy in the Second World War.”

