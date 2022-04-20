‘It is extremely urgent’: Eastbourne husband says his vulnerable wife’s GPS tracker and phone was blocked

An Eastbourne man has expressed his frustration after his ‘extremely vulnerable’ wife’s GPS tracker and phone was blocked.

Dean Martin, of Burwash Close, said his wife Elaine has a phone with an SOS button she can press if she finds herself in trouble.

Mrs Martin, who has learning difficulties, said, “It is in case I fall over, so someone can contact him.”

Elaine and Dean Martin SUS-220419-172743001

The couple said they joined Sky a month ago, and agreed to pay £34.20 a month, in order to receive the service and equipment.

Mr Martin said he has since had issues contacting his wife and seeing her location when she is in need.

Despite being told by the company that the number and GPS was not blocked, the Eastbourne man said over the phone Sky informed him the number could not be contacted because it is Swedish.

Mr Martin said he was left confused as the account was set up in the UK - although he believes the number should have worked anywhere in the world.

Elaine Martin with the tracker around her neck SUS-220419-172754001

He said, “She pushes the GPS [button] and it comes up on my phone and I get an alarm on my phone and I can call her to see if she is okay.”

The Burwash Close resident said the feature allows him to track down his wife in an emergency.

Mr Martin said, “It is extremely frustrating that they are not going to support a vulnerable person.”

The couple said they had originally left Sky because of price increases but returned.

Mr Martin said, “It is extremely urgent because she is extremely vulnerable.”

Both Sky and Mr Martin have confirmed that the number has since been unblocked.

Mr Martin added, “Why does it need for someone to go to the papers to get anything done, especially if you are vulnerable?”

A Sky spokesperson said, “There were complications with the number attached to the alarm which led to the number being blocked, this has now been resolved and we are sorry for the inconvenience faced by Mr and Mrs Martin.”