Families let ‘balloons of peace’ rise into the Waldthurn sky on Friday, during a fundraising day which raised €7,000 for Ukraine, via the German Red Cross.

The idea was formed after the discovery of a red, heart-shaped balloon, with a message of love, sent from Worthing.

The family behind it — Chenelle and Clay Mayger and their two small children, Tyger and Roman — sent the balloon up 'with the intention of spreading a bit of love' to counteract the hate and violence, seen during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They received a message via WhatsApp from a family in Germany just one day after releasing the balloon.

They had found the note and were inspired to help raise funds for refugees trying to flee the ongoing war.

Chenelle, 32, said: “I sent the balloon up with the intention of spreading a bit of love. We thought it would be lovely to find how far it would go. We were not expecting much. We thought it might get stuck in a tree at the end of the road.

“We heard back a day later that a family had found the balloon in Germany. It was completely shocking.”

According to an article in German newspaper Onetz, the balloon got caught in a tree in Frankenrieth. It was spotted by eight-year-old Anna Weig, her brother Georg, six, and their sister Sophia, four, on their way back from football training.

With the help of their parents, Stefanie and Stefan, they retrieved the balloon and translated the text.

It read: “To all who find this symbol of love. We promote love all over the world... Please send confirmation that our love has returned and indicate where it was found, if possible.”

Chenelle and Clay’s balloon made its way to Germany after just a day. The wind blew the balloon 1,150 kilometers from England to the northern Upper Palatinate.

German siblings Anna, Georg, and Sophia pictured with the red heart-shaped balloon sent from Worthing.

Chenelle added: “We would never have imagined it would of made it so far in one day and found its way to such a similar family to ours wanting to continue the chain of love as well as raising money for such a worthy and needy cause at this horrible time.”

Chenelle is now planning to launch her own fundraising campaign in Worthing to support refugees in Ukraine.

