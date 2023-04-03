A King Charles Spaniel dog competition will be among fun events being held in Horsham to mark the King’s coronation next month.

It will be one of a number of free special events being staged from May 6 to May 8 courtesy of Horsham District Council.

The coronation itself will be screened live in The Capitol theatre on Saturday May 6 and will include a special feature showing the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation from June 2 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun starts on Friday May 5 when Benson’s Mini Funfair makes a popular return to Horsham Park with a selection of rides throughout the weekend until May 8.

A King Charles spaniel dog competition is among the fun events being lined up in Horsham to celebrate the coronation next month

Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 sees a special Majestic Market come to Horsham town centre, hosted by Coden Events and Food Rocks, offering a collection of local

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

produce, a great food and drink offer – and the King Charles Spaniel dog competition.

Sunday is when the street party springs to life across the town featuring free live music from12 noon to 9pm, a host of community stalls, a vintage double decker bus bar and live performances throughout the town including roaming ‘Royal Palace’ guards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham District Council is staging a number of fun events to mark the coronation of King Charles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look out too for local favourites including Horsham’s Diva Sarah Esser-Haswell and Big Notes Choir, traditional dance from Mythago and Magog, as well as performances from HAODS and the Root and Branch Theatre.

The Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion will be performing in Horsham Park from 2-4pm.