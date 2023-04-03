It will be one of a number of free special events being staged from May 6 to May 8 courtesy of Horsham District Council.
The coronation itself will be screened live in The Capitol theatre on Saturday May 6 and will include a special feature showing the broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation from June 2 1953.
The fun starts on Friday May 5 when Benson’s Mini Funfair makes a popular return to Horsham Park with a selection of rides throughout the weekend until May 8.
Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 sees a special Majestic Market come to Horsham town centre, hosted by Coden Events and Food Rocks, offering a collection of local
produce, a great food and drink offer – and the King Charles Spaniel dog competition.
Sunday is when the street party springs to life across the town featuring free live music from12 noon to 9pm, a host of community stalls, a vintage double decker bus bar and live performances throughout the town including roaming ‘Royal Palace’ guards.
Look out too for local favourites including Horsham’s Diva Sarah Esser-Haswell and Big Notes Choir, traditional dance from Mythago and Magog, as well as performances from HAODS and the Root and Branch Theatre.
The Sussex Band of the Royal British Legion will be performing in Horsham Park from 2-4pm.
Children will have a chance to make their own royal crowns or colourful windmills at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery where coronation crafts and a free children’s trail will be on offer.