The large detached house – off Worthing Road in Southwater – is surrounded by overgrown gardens and has been targeted by vandals.
Windows have been smashed and debris is strewn around outside.
People have taken to social media this week to speculate on its future. Many have said how much they would like to renovate the property.
But mystery surrounds what might happen to it and why it has been abandoned for so long.
A planning application was submitted to Horsham District Council some years ago to demolish the house and build up to 15 properties there but the application was rejected because the site is not in a designated development area.
And Southwater Parish Council voiced concerns about the effect of development on an old air raid shelter at the property.
Residents this week expressed sadness at how the property had been left to deteriorate.
One said: “Such a shame it’s empty.” Another said: “It’s such a waste.”
Another suggested it would be an ideal site on which to build a new secondary school for Southwater.
A previous application to knock down the property and build 13 houses there was also rejected by councillors.