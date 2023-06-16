A West Sussex nurse and social care leader said she was ‘speechless’ after finding out she was named in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Zoë Fry, from Shoreham-by-Sea, will be awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) medal for services to social care and nursing after being nominated by colleagues.

"I am absolutely thrilled,” Zoë said. “I received a letter and saw it from His Majesty’s Service. It was the most surreal experience.

"I opened it and thought ‘wow’. I was speechless and I’m not often speechless. It was amazing and a complete shock which was lovely."

Zoë Fry – who first worked in a nursing home at the age of 13 – purchased and operated Valerie Manor care home in Upper Beeding, which became the first in Sussex to receive the Care Quality Commission’s outstanding rating.

The inspirational social care leader was recognised for her service and ongoing dedication to adult social care.

This included ‘collaboratively founding’ and transforming the Community Interest Company, The Outstanding Society, in 2014 – whilst working as a frontline nurse in the sector.

This organisation was established by a small group of social care operators to ‘support the driving up of quality care across the UK’.

Zoë has played a crucial role as a director, particularly working in partnership with multiple organisations, including Skills for Care and Care England, and providing trusted insight into both the challenges and innovative best practice.

As its reach has grown, The Outstanding Society has introduced a range of free support available to services ‘regardless of CQC rating’, including webinars, an app and podcasts.

"During the pandemic, we said this could really support everyone in social care,” Zoë said. “We made a commitment that membership would always remain free.

"We went from 80 members to more than 3,000. I am full-time in that role and it has grown amazingly.

"We are now a national organisation, with seven directors. I was awarded a gold chief nurse award in December last year. That was amazing.

“Now, I am accepting this [OBE] on behalf of all my amazing colleagues across social care.

"It doesn’t matter what department they work in – they should be really proud of what they do each and every day. Social care is being recognised with a positive voice.”

In 2021, Zoë decided to sell her care home so that she could focus her time on further expanding The Outstanding Society. Her passion and knowledge to be able to advocate at the highest level of social care leaders was also highlighted in the nomination and Honours List.

Zoë said: “I am incredibly proud that so many people believe that my contribution to the sector has been enough to make me deserving of an OBE medal.

"Since starting my career as a nurse, I have been dedicated to helping people across the UK and doing everything I can to contribute to a sector that supports creativity, innovative care and best practice for everyone accessing its services.

"It means so much to be able to provide a voice for the sector and accept this prestigious honour on behalf of so many amazing colleagues who make a difference to people’s lives every day.”

Martin Green, Chief Executive of Care England, said Zoë has ‘played a crucial role’ in ‘developing, supporting and promoting high-quality health and social care services across the UK’.

He added: “I believe Zoë’s work has been of great significance and she has personified and championed the values and behaviours that are

the cornerstone of high-quality social care services.”

Oonagh Smyth, CEO at Skills for Care – which supported Zoë’s nomination – said the OBE recognises ‘her years of dedication’ to ‘high

quality, person centred services’.

She added: “Zoë has been a driving force behind the society contributing its insights into what makes outstanding practice to a wide range of Skills for Care’s guidance and advice.

"This honour reflects Zoë’s significant contribution to adult social care in England, and that of Outstanding Society members who make a real difference to the lives of people who draw on care and support.”

Deborah Sturdy, chief nurse for Adult Social Care, said she was ‘delighted’ to see Zoe ‘justly recognised’.

“She has tirelessly promoted social care nursing, demonstrating her inclusive approach with passion and commitment and helped many others flourish in their work,” she said.

"She is truly deserving of this national recognition.”

Zoë said it was ‘phenomenal’ to receive recognition from the people named above.

"I’ve had to pinch myself a little bit,” she said.

To celebrate her achievement, Zoë has invited family and friends to the Sussex Yacht Club in Brighton Road, Shoreham, for afternoon tea tomorrow (Saturday, June 17).

For more information on The Outstanding Society and its services, please visit www.theoutstandingsociety.co.uk/.