NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Knights clash at Battle Abbey this weekend

Experience an all-action contest as teams of knights battle it out for victory on the site of the battle of Hastings this weekend armed only with clubs and shields, strength and skill.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:27 BST

In this adrenaline-fuelled combat only one team will triumph. Between the breath-taking bouts soak up the gentler atmosphere in the medieval encampment, as food cooks over an open fire, colourful banners flutter in the wind and musicians play tunes from the Middle Ages.

Budding young knights can take part in drills to experience the thrill of the battle for themselves. For those less martially minded, enjoy the jester shows as the playful Pierrot wanders the abbey delighting audiences.

There are also lots of others things to see and enjoy at the Abbey and battlefield. Find out if you're strong enough to carry a Norman shield into battle in the exhibition. See the Harold Stone in the abbey — the very spot where the Saxon king was killed and stroll around the Victorian walled garden.

You can find out more and book tickets here

Have you read? Hastings Pier brings back beer garden as it unveils a top line-up of summer entertainment.

Have you read? Take a look inside converted Victorian bath house on sale at St Leonards which has its own bowling alley and cinema

Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey

1. Clash of Knights (2).jpg

Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey Photo: Robert Smith

Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey

2. Clash of Knights.jpg

Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles

Battle Abbey grounds

3. EH9528.jpg

Battle Abbey grounds Photo: Andrew Maybury

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:KnightsHastings PierVictorianSt Leonards