Knights clash at Battle Abbey this weekend

Experience an all-action contest as teams of knights battle it out for victory on the site of the battle of Hastings this weekend armed only with clubs and shields, strength and skill.

In this adrenaline-fuelled combat only one team will triumph. Between the breath-taking bouts soak up the gentler atmosphere in the medieval encampment, as food cooks over an open fire, colourful banners flutter in the wind and musicians play tunes from the Middle Ages.

Budding young knights can take part in drills to experience the thrill of the battle for themselves. For those less martially minded, enjoy the jester shows as the playful Pierrot wanders the abbey delighting audiences.

There are also lots of others things to see and enjoy at the Abbey and battlefield. Find out if you're strong enough to carry a Norman shield into battle in the exhibition. See the Harold Stone in the abbey — the very spot where the Saxon king was killed and stroll around the Victorian walled garden.

1 . Clash of Knights (2).jpg Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey Photo: Robert Smith

2 . Clash of Knights.jpg Clash of Knights at Battle Abbey Photo: Nigel Wallace-Iles

3 . EH9528.jpg Battle Abbey grounds Photo: Andrew Maybury