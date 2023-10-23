Landowner in bid to save private airfield south of Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hadfold Airfield off Stane Street in Adversane was established in the 1990s and features a single private runway with three hangars used for the storage and maintenance of microlight aircraft.
But the erection of the hangars was unauthorised. Now owner Peter Coleman is seeking a ‘Certificate Of Lawful Development’ from Horsham District Council because the hangars have been established for a long period of time.
Agents Batcheller Monkhouse, in a statement to the council, say: “Hangars arranged in three buildings were erected on the western boundary of the airfield in the 2000s. The hangars have only ever been used for the storage and maintenance of aircraft, and the storage of associated equipment. They continue to be used for this purpose.
“The owner of the airfield has provided a statutory declaration which confirms this to be true.
“Historic imagery from Google Earth has also been provided which clearly shows the hangars in situ for more than four years.
“The Planning and Compensation Act 1991states that planning enforcement action against breaches of planning control must be taken within four years in respect of buildings.
"As the buildings have been in existence for a period well in excess of four years they are now immune from enforcement.
"A Certificate of Lawful Development is therefore sought to establish that the buildings are now lawful.”