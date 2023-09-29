Last chance of the year to view historic shipwreck off Sussex coast

This Sunday (October1) is the last opportunity this year to view the wreck of the Amsterdam off the beach at Bulverhythe in St Leonards.​

​The remarkably intact remains of the 260 year-old Dutch East Indiaman are hidden from view except during the very lowest of tides.

The Amsterdam ran aground near Hastings on the return leg of its maiden voyage in 1749, after hitting a severe storm in the English Channel. It was carrying a cargo of textiles, wine, cannon, and nearly 30 chests filled with silver bullion.

Tim McDonald, from the Hastings Shipwreck Museum, said: “It is the most complete wreck anywhere in the world of one of these magnificent vessels. Between two thirds and three-quarters of the ship remains, making her more complete than the Mary Rose.

"She is, in every respect, an international nautical treasure and should rank far higher in the imposing list of Hastings and St Leonards superb heritage jewels. Yet, for many, she remains a hidden secret.

The very last visit of this year takes place on Sunday, October 1, starting at 7:30 in the morning. The walk begins from the observation platform on the far side of the bridge at the end of Bridge Way, St Leonards (TN38 8AP). Parking is available a little further along the A259 in the Bexhill direction. Look for the entrance on the south side, just past the pedestrian island as you travel west). Please be there punctually, because this walk is, quite literally, a case where ‘time and tide wait for no man’. People can see an extraordinary perfectly preserved Bronze Age forest, with trees which have been dated back to around 2000-2500BC as well as Cretaceous rocks, estimated to be around 135-140 million years old.”

Tickets are available in the Shipwreck Museum at Rock-a-Nore Road (open 10:30am – 5pm), either in person or calling on 01424 437452. You can also order by e-mail [email protected]. It is possible to pay the walk leaders on the day itself, but this has to be by cash only. The cost of £6 for adults and £2 for children includes a copy of the fully-illustrated Amsterdam guidebook by Dr Peter Marsden, renowned expert on the wreck.

