Late night Christmas shopping in Lewes raises hundreds for Sussex charity
The evening took place on Thursday, December 7 (6pm to 9pm), and featured a Best Dressed Window contest, food, drink and market stalls, a Shopping Trail, a Craft Market and live music.
Ashley Price, president of Lewes Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is an amazing sum especially considering the weather wasn’t good for a large part of the evening. The Bevern Trust ensures that people with profound disabilities can live truly active and fulfilling lives, in a home where they can feel safe, are loved and are offered compassionate care. The money will go towards helping the Trust provide opportunities for the residents to go on meaningful outings and to visiting families and loved ones.
“A huge thank to everyone who very kindly gave money to the collectors or put it in the collecting tins, and to the stall holders for their contributions.”