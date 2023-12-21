Late night Christmas shopping in Lewes raises hundreds for Sussex charity

Ashley Price, president of Lewes Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is an amazing sum especially considering the weather wasn’t good for a large part of the evening. The Bevern Trust ensures that people with profound disabilities can live truly active and fulfilling lives, in a home where they can feel safe, are loved and are offered compassionate care. The money will go towards helping the Trust provide opportunities for the residents to go on meaningful outings and to visiting families and loved ones.