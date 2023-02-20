Extensive searches are continuing to find a vulnerable woman missing from West Sussex.

Laurel Aldridge, 62 – the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook – has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since last Tuesday (February 14).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said this evening (Monday, February 20): “Police are continuing to carry out extensive searches for Laurel Aldridge missing from Walberton, near Arundel.

“The 62-year-old who is considered to be very vulnerable was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning.

Laurel Aldridge went missing on February 14. Photo: Sussex Police

“Officers have conducted house to house enquiries and search team officers with dogs have searched a significant area of West Sussex since Laurel was reporting missing.

"They have been joined by the NPAS helicopter, drones and the volunteer specialist Sussex search teams.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges thanked the public for the information which has been provided so far.

He added: “Our officers have been working around the clock pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

As part of the appeal, police would like residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas to check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel and ask anyone to come forward who has any CCTV footage or dashcam footage of someone matching Laurel’s description and to report it. Photo: Sussex Police

“We are working closely with Laurel’s family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation. They too have also appealed for information to help find her, stating they just want to bring her home safely.

“Laurel was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. Laurel is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.”

As part of the appeal, police would like residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas to check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel and ask anyone to come forward who has any CCTV footage or dashcam footage of someone matching Laurel’s description and to report it.

You can report any information of Laurel’s whereabouts by calling 101 if it is non-urgent or ring 999 if it is urgent quoting Operation Accrue.

