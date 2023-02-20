Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Laurel Aldridge: Extensive searches involving police dogs and helicopter continue for Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law

Extensive searches are continuing to find a vulnerable woman missing from West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
28 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 9:31pm

Laurel Aldridge, 62 – the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook – has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since last Tuesday (February 14).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said this evening (Monday, February 20): “Police are continuing to carry out extensive searches for Laurel Aldridge missing from Walberton, near Arundel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 62-year-old who is considered to be very vulnerable was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning.

Most Popular
Laurel Aldridge went missing on February 14. Photo: Sussex Police

“Officers have conducted house to house enquiries and search team officers with dogs have searched a significant area of West Sussex since Laurel was reporting missing.

"They have been joined by the NPAS helicopter, drones and the volunteer specialist Sussex search teams.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges thanked the public for the information which has been provided so far.

He added: “Our officers have been working around the clock pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

As part of the appeal, police would like residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas to check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel and ask anyone to come forward who has any CCTV footage or dashcam footage of someone matching Laurel’s description and to report it. Photo: Sussex Police

“We are working closely with Laurel’s family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation. They too have also appealed for information to help find her, stating they just want to bring her home safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Laurel was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and a brown hat. Laurel is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.”

As part of the appeal, police would like residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas to check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel and ask anyone to come forward who has any CCTV footage or dashcam footage of someone matching Laurel’s description and to report it.

You can report any information of Laurel’s whereabouts by calling 101 if it is non-urgent or ring 999 if it is urgent quoting Operation Accrue.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges thanked the public for the information which has been provided so far.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read?: 'You're so loved' - family's message to missing Walberton woman Laurel Aldridge

Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law missing in Sussex: Police ask people to check dashcam footage for sightings of missing Laurel Aldridge

Nicola Bulley: Family’s plea to be ‘left alone’ as they pay tribute to mum-of-two

Officers have conducted house to house enquiries and search team officers with dogs have searched a 'significant area of West Sussex'. Photo: Sussex Police
West SussexPoliceSussex Police