Law enforcer in village near Horsham gives drivers a scare

Law enforcers in a village near Horsham have been given ‘back up’ in their bid to deter speeding drivers.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:05 pm

And it’s giving motorists travelling through Colgate a bit of a scare.

In fact the ‘back up’ is a scarecrow known as Grumpy George.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

And he’s the latest recruit seen training with Colgate Speedwatch group member Steve Garley.

Colgate Speedwatch group's new recruit is giving drivers a scare

He’s been spotted standing on the corner of Blackhouse Road and Forest Road aiming his shiny new speedgun at oncoming motorists.

Have you read? Horsham road condemned as ‘an accident waiting to happen’

Top Horsham chef pledges to repay out-of-pocket customers after restaurant closure

Meet the Sussex cat that thinks he’s Elvis … and leaves dogs all shook up

Grumpy was, in fact, Steve’s entry in a scarecrow competition for the village fete.

He didn’t win – but he did slow down the traffic.

And drivers better remain on their guard – because Grumpy will be replaced by a police team with a real speedgun in the next few weeks.

Community Speed Watch is a scheme to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community with volunteers working in their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.