Law enforcer in village near Horsham gives drivers a scare

And it’s giving motorists travelling through Colgate a bit of a scare.
In fact the ‘back up’ is a scarecrow known as Grumpy George.
And he’s the latest recruit seen training with Colgate Speedwatch group member Steve Garley.
He’s been spotted standing on the corner of Blackhouse Road and Forest Road aiming his shiny new speedgun at oncoming motorists.
Grumpy was, in fact, Steve’s entry in a scarecrow competition for the village fete.
He didn’t win – but he did slow down the traffic.
And drivers better remain on their guard – because Grumpy will be replaced by a police team with a real speedgun in the next few weeks.
Community Speed Watch is a scheme to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community with volunteers working in their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.