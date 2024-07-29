Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legal wrangles are continuing over a major West Sussex road which has been plagued by problems for nearly two years.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was closed in December 2022 after a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The road remained shut for months before finally reopening to single-lane traffic – controlled by traffic lights – in April 2023. But frustrations remain over the on-going disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people have taken to social media outlining their views. One said: “The road must be cleared and reopened. It’s ridiculous to have a major A-road closed like this.”

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough

Another told of an incident where a large lorry with a mobile home on the back tried to get through the single-lane and had to reverse, forcing all other traffic behind it to reverse. “What a nightmare.”

Another resident said: “I'm concerned there will be a serious injury soon if the big overhanging trees aren't dealt with.”

However, West Sussex County Council says it cannot take any action yet because of legalities. It served legal notices on two landowners where the landslide happened requiring necessary works to be carried out to both private embankments at Church Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the landowners have appealed to magistrates against the notices and the outcome of the appeals is still awaited.

A council spokesperson said: “We share residents’ frustrations on the slow progress regarding the works needed at Church Hill in Pulborough following the landslip.

"It is not safe to fully reopen the road until these works are carried out to both private embankments. This is why we installed traffic lights and concrete blocks to allow single-file traffic and bring some normality back to the community in Pulborough.

“The county council has engaged regularly with the landowners to set out the works needed, at the council’s expense, but, unfortunately, they have so far not given permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad