Legendary DJ 'Diddy' David Hamilton speaks out on his life, loves and rock 'n' roll

Radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton is amused to discover that reviews of his just-published autobiography have centred on his sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

The broadcaster – who lives near Horsham – says his book ‘Long and Winding Road’ reveals his life, loves and lessons learned. But it is his ‘loves’ that have captured public attention.

The twice-married DJ tells of walking out on his first wife after ‘falling in love at first sight’ with another woman, a string of many casual hook-ups, a love affair with ‘a night club hostess’ and sex in a dressing room belonging to former ‘This Is Your Life’ presenter Eamonn Andrews who barged in while Diddy David was in flagrante delicto.

He says the book has around 250 pages of which only five relate to what he calls ‘the juicy bits.’ “I tried to write an honest book, warts and all, and tell the story as it really is,” he said.

DJ David Hamilton. Pic Steve Robards SR1832312

Asked what his wife Dreena thought of revelations in his book, David said: “I don’t think she shocks easily. I was 45 and she was about 36 when we first met. She had three children and I had two. We had both been round the block. I think she’s very broad-minded. She said ‘what you did before you met me is none of my business’.”

He is, he says, surprised that he has now got to the age of 85, despite his rock ‘n’ roll life. His father, a journalist – who at one time worked for the West Sussex County Times in Horsham – had seen tough years during the Second World War and was a heavy smoker and drinker. He died at a relatively young age.

And former Radio 1, Radio 2 and Top of the Pops presenter David credits ‘living in the country’ for helping him to achieve longevity. How he came to live in Sussex is a remarkable story in itself – his ‘long and winding road.’ His home is a farmhouse which once belonged to his grandfather and where he spent much of his childhood.

After years away, he was amazed to discover that his former grandfather’s home was then owned by Junior Campbell from the band Marmalade. David bought it from him and has lived there ever since – only now it is not only his home but also his radio studio where he broadcasts daily for Boom Radio.

DJ 'Diddy' David Hamilton's autobiography 'Long And Winding Road'

"I love Sussex,” he says. “I love it as a county and I love it as a place to live. I am very happy here.” David also has a deep love of dogs – and other animals – and is patron of Horsham’s Rangers Lodge Wildlife Sanctuary.

David was diagnosed two years ago with a rare form of blood cancer but is upbeat about it. “I go once every three months to St Luke’s Hospital at Guildford. I have a blood test every three months and take chemo tablets which seem to be doing the trick.”

And he praises wife Dreena: “Dreena and I have been together now for 40 years,” he writes in his autobiography. “How she has put up with me and my showbusiness ego for all that time is another mystery.