Lewes 350-year-old clock at St. Thomas à Becket Church looking for volunteers

People in Lewes are being invited to help wind up a 350-year-old clock – every day.

The clock is located in the tower of the St. Thomas à Becket Church in Cliffe – at the top of 43 steep, narrow spiral stairs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Herbert Bennett and Sue Hammond

When the stair, currently closed for safety work, is open again the church aims to attract a team of volunteer winders.

Father Herbert Bennett, St Thomas associate vicar, said: “We need to raise another £10,000 first, to match the £10,000 we’ve already raised, to meet the cost of new handrails, lighting and new stone flooring. But when it’s done there’s ample chance for Lewes residents to do some winding – because it needs winding by hand every day.

“We’re told it’s the second-oldest turret clock in Sussex, installed in 1670 by Ditchling blacksmith James Looker for five pounds ten shillings. It replaced an even earlier clock repaired in 1650-51 by a ‘Mr Gorynge’ of Lewes. We’re hugely proud of it and can’t wait hear it chiming the hours again.

“We hope that everyone will donate to our appeal launched this week and later give us a hand, literally, by joining the clock-winding team, with some training, whether for a few days or for a longer term. We want people to be able to say they have contributed to the life of the clock and the town.

“And there will be an added bonus – guided tours up the tower for the first time, to see the clock room but also up 57 steps altogether to see the belfry where two of the four bells date from around 400 years ago.”

St Thomas à Becket Church has origins in pre-Norman times but this week joined the 21st century by installing a self-service credit card reader in the church that accepts donations.

Father Herbert added: “Do pop in to our lovely old church at the end of Cliffe High Street. We are open all day, there’s a free information leaflet, and donations large and small will be most gratefully received. Once we’re in sight of our appeal target we will be inviting would-be clock-winders to apply.”