Lewes-based company creates greenhouse and planters entirely from salvaged materials for landmark urban farm

A Lewes-based company is taking the first steps to create an urban farm.

Human Nature, has has upcycled salvaged materials from the Phoenix Industrial Estate to create planters and a greenhouse as part of its redevelopment of the brownfield site.

The company, founded by two former Greenpeace directors, is aiming to create homes – including designated affordable housing – and jobs for the town.

Recent storms scattered detritus across the site, including some steel sheets, which were torn off buildings by the wind.

Human Nature carpenter Richard Hooper upcycled the steel, combining them with timber from the site to create movable planters.

Deputy Site Manager Slavo Antus built a mobile tree nursery and greenhouse, with a frame also made from salvaged site timber and cladding from boards repurposed from Phoenix Project Design Festival, which was held in September.

All glass is from discarded windows and doors, collected with permission from Lewes Glass, while the roof is made from surplus site building skylights.

Office manager Lobke Braspennincx has started planting out the first fruit and vegetable beds using compost from the Compost Club, which is based on site and uses food waste and coffee grounds from the office and other local businesses.

These first green shoots will eventually lead to a small but productive urban farm at the centre of the neighbourhood. Members of the local Pilot Gig Club will volunteer to help with planting and harvesting after Human Nature offered to store one of its boats on site over winter.

The Phoenix Project will be among the most sustainable developments in Europe, built with low and zero-carbon materials, such as Sussex timber, hemp and rammed earth.

Human Nature plans to reduce construction waste through the adaptation of three heritage structures, as well as the reuse and recycling of the remaining building materials from across the site.

The company intends to create a place that radically challenges how we consume and discard items, providing state-of-the-art composting, recycling and waste management facilities on site, as well as upcycling and repair workshops – fostering a culture where space, resources and utilities are shared.

It will hold a public exhibition of its plans for the Phoenix in April ahead of the submission of a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority.