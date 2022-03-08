A camping shop in Seaford celebrated a regional award win at the end of last month.

Bell Tent Sussex has won Camping Store Of The Year in the South England Prestige Awards 2021/22.

Chris Burns, owner of Bell Tent Sussex, was delighted to receive this award at the Solent Hotel & Spa on February 25 this year. After two years of providing premium quality canvas bell tents, Chris said he is incredibly proud that his team's dedication has been rewarded.

Chris Burns said: "I am incredibly proud to receive this award and couldn't be happier that the hard work and dedication of all the team has been rewarded in the Prestige Awards. The past few years have been extremely hard for many businesses, and Bell Tent Sussex is no different.

"It was tough working through the pandemic as a small business, but I am extremely proud to say all the team were resilient, worked hard, and persevered through this challenging period.

"With UK inflation constantly increasing in shipping and materials, most of the UK have increased their prices in canvas bell tents where Bell Tent Sussex have mitigated this risk to keep their prices low, still providing the best available bell tents online at the most competitive prices in Europe."

The Prestige Awards was launched to celebrate businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services. The judging panel base their decisions upon service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance.

The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas, so Bell Tent Sussex winning Camping Store Of The Year really exhibits this.

Chris said: "Now we have been named Camping Store Of The Year, we’re looking forward to continue providing these excellent products and can’t wait to see what 2022 has in store for Bell Tent Sussex."