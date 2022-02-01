A range of inclusive events will be held over the week-long break bringing the history of the Norman castle to life.

Sean Arnold, property manager at Lewes Castle, said: “There is a lot to keep all ages engaged and entertained at Lewes Castle over the half-term break.

“These hands-on activities give everyone an opportunity to handle real artefacts from the museum and hear vivid stories from the castle’s rich history bringing the past to life."

Children of all ages are being invited to dress up in armour and encounter dragons at Lewes Castle this half term

Families visiting the historic site, which is owned and cared for by the Sussex Archaeological Society, can take part in the activities as well as enjoying everything else the castle has to offer, including a 360-degree views of Lewes and the surrounding South Downs.

Visitors will also gain entry to the Museum of Sussex Archaeology, which is currently displaying items from 175 years of collecting to mark the society’s landmark anniversary.

The events scheduled for the half term are:

Morning Explorer – Monday 14 February, 10am to 11am, entry is included in admission.

Medieval Monday – Monday 14 February, 11am to 1pm, entry is included in admission and there is no need to book

Knights and Dragons – Tuesday 15 February, 10.30am to 12pm or 2pm to 3.30pm. This event is aimed at children aged 4 to 8 and costs £6 per child (adults must stay for the duration of the session). Please book in advance. Booking does not include admission.

How to Attack a Castle – Thursday 17 February, 10am to 1pm. Children of all ages welcome; price is included in admission and there is no need to book.

Lewes Castle & Museum is open from 10am to 4pm every day during February.

Family admission to Lewes Castle for one adult and up to three children costs £16 for a standard ticket (£17.60 with Gift Aid), or £24 for two adults and up to four children (£26.40 with Gift Aid).

Families are also able to become a member of the Society. Prices start from £45 which includes free admission to Lewes Castle, Fishbourne Roman Palace, Michelham Priory and a range of other local historic sites for 12 months.