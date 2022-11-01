Lewes MP criticised for voting record on abortion laws after being appointed women's minster

Ms Caulfield has been accused of not standing up for women in Parliament by her political opponents, when voting on legislation regrading areas around clinics where certain abortion-specific harassment is not allowed.

The Conservative MP defended her earlier decision to vote against these zones, explaining she is concerned some people accused of harassment may be just trying to “comfort” people using the healthcare services.

Speaking on the BBC Politics Live, Ms Caulfield said: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation. That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail."

Ms Caulfield was recently made minister for women by the prime minister Rishi Sunak and the appointment has angered many of her Lewes political opponents.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Lewes, said: "It was very disappointing to see Maria Caulfield trying to excuse the behaviour of protestors who barrack and abuse women at abortion clinics. She may not agree on the issue of abortion, but I hope she would agree that women who choose to take that route should feel safe and secure in doing so."

In 2018, the Tory minister called for a debate on reducing the 24-week time limit for women to receive legal abortions, describing the 1967 Abortion Act as ‘one of the most liberal abortion laws in the world’.

Ms Caulfield also previously said having to receive approval from two doctors before terminating a pregnancy protected vulnerable women.

Emily O’Brien, Green Party parliamentary spokesperson for Lewes, accused the women's minster of not standing up for women

Emily O’Brien, Green Party parliamentary spokesperson for Lewes, said: “Whilst I respect Maria Caulfield’s right to hold personal or religious views, she needs to make it clear that she will leave these at the door when it comes to representing the views of the vast majority of women in this country who want safe, legal access to abortion.

"Her voting record on restricting access to abortion cannot continue if she wants to remain in this role. She needs to issue a statement immediately confirming that she will not let her own views interfere with standing up for women.”

Ms Caulfield, who was first elected Lewes MP at the 2015 general election, also introduced the first women’s health strategy as health minister in July of this year.

Ms Caulfield said: “Given as that as the minister for women's health I have introduced the first women's health strategy in England, which is prioritising women's health for the first time ever and have been a lead campaigner on issues such as the menopause and access to HRT, I find these personal attacks very disappointing.

“I am entitled to a personal view on issues that are sensitive such as abortion and have never hidden these. Given we have some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world, it is clear that unlike some, I respect parliamentary democracy and accept the results of votes in Parliament where I may have voted differently.