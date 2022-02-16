Lewes Football Club launch "Mascot of the Month" to get more animals rehomed

Lewes FC, a 100% community-owned football club, said it had a mission to 'use to use football as an engine for social good’.

The club said it reached out to the local animal rescue centre to see if it could help by using its platform of over 1,000 animal owners in the Sussex area and regular large matchday crowds of hundreds, to help Raystede’s animals find new homes.

Stephanie Smith, Raystede’s CEO, said: “In 2021, we helped 1,724 animals. Many of the animals that currently need our help were lockdown pets and have complex behavioural issues meaning they are staying with us for a longer period of time to be rehabilitated and rehomed. Due to the pandemic we had to close to visitors for many months which resulted in a substantial loss of revenue, it will take some time for our charity to financially recover. Teaming up with Lewes FC will give us a real boost, helping us both to reach out to our local community.”

This week, goalkeeper Tatiana Saunders and defender Sophie O’Rourke went to Raystede and met Maverick, a 9-year-old Husky, who will be Lewes FC’s first ever Mascot of the Month.

Lewes Club Director Karen Dobres commented: “Raystede are doing a fantastic job of helping many pets who can no longer be looked after by their owners. And our players were keen to help out too on Raystede’s volunteer scheme.”

Each month, different players will go to Raystede and meet new pets in need of rehoming.

Tatiana added: “I just loved meeting Maverick and all the animals at Raystede. What they do there is incredible. And, you know, we do have something in common.

"Raystede are always on the lookout for new owners and so are we as a 100% fan owned club, to add to the 2,000+ owners we have worldwide.”

If you’re interested in adopting Maverick or one of the many cats, dogs and other animals in need of a home, go to Raystede’s website