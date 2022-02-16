The site is a part of the European Federation of Cluniac Sites, which is submitting a combined bid for numerous sites to obtain UNESCO World Heritage status.

Cluniac sites like the Priory were centres of Monasticism, a religious practice most prominent in the Norman period of history (11th century).

Monks from Cluny in Eastern France would regularly come to the Lewes Priory in this period. According to the Priory Trust, the site became one of the most famous monasteries in Britain.

Christopher McGovern, chairman of the Priory Trust, said: “Some of these sites in Spain and France already have World Heritage status. This is a combined bid to bring the whole group of monasteries the same status.

"If the Priory is given this status, it will put Lewes up there with the Taj Mahal and The Pyramids. It will really put Lewes on the map.

“It was a great centre of learning and religion, a massive complex and that is why it is a part of this bid.”

The site has recently fallen victim to a bout of vandalism. According to the Priory Trust. Protective fences within the site were pulled or kicked down on the night of Friday, February 11.

Christopher said: “In the eyes of the people of Lewes, I don't think it's recognized properly. This is going to be one of the most recognised sites in Lewes and we need to look after it.

"We want people to keep their eyes open so they can report if they see vandalism. Because it is a stain on the wonderful identity which Lewes may well be given.

"Having a world heritage site will really raise the interest and status of the town. It will benefit everybody.

“People need to know they have a jewel within the town and it will soon be internationally recognised.”