Four Lewes-based companies have been shortlisted for a national award celebrating independent businesses.

Wickle, Liv & Dom, Cook School and Radical Giving are nominated for The Independent Awards 2022 – an annual ceremony set up by entrepreneur Holly Tucker MBE.

Department store Wickle has been nominated for High Street Shop of the Year, having been in the East Sussex town for more than 15 years offering homeware, clothing, toys, gifts, accessories and everyday useful items from fair and ethical companies.

Twin sisters Liv and Dom have been nominated in the Female Founder award category. The ceramicists duo make hand-crafted statement pieces for the home, becoming recognised for their signature nude figures.

Cook School, nominated in the Business for Good category, is a not-for-profit organisation teaching children and students nationwide about food and how to cook meat-free meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook School, nominated in the Business for Good category, is a not-for-profit organisation teaching children and students nationwide about food and how to cook meat-free meals.

Founded by mum and author Amanda, the school aims to give its students the skills and confidence to repeat-cook, promoting a healthy lifestyle and planet.

Cook School recently opened a store on Lewes High Street where they run cookery workshops for children and sell their recipe kits, food and cookery items encouraging families to cook and eat together, to help raise funds for their work in schools.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radical Giving has also been nominated for the Business for Good award, with the Needlemakers gift shop known for sourcing its goods from social enterprises, charities and independent makers from across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting is now officially open on all six categories and members of the public can vote for their favourite small business in each one.