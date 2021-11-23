Lewes Late Night Shopping 2021: What can shoppers enjoy at this year's event

Shoppers in Lewes will once again be able to enjoy the town's late night Christmas shopping extravaganza.

Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Visit Lewes have announced this year's event will take place on Thursday, December 2 and claim it will be the biggest and best yet.

Shops in the centre of Lewes will be staying open till 9pm, with the focus of the event being to promote local, independent business.

Shops in the centre of Lewes will be staying open till 9pm, with the focus of the event being to promote local, independent business.

Once the main roads are closed at 6pm, residents can enjoy street entertainment, live music and plenty of food and drink stalls on the Precinct and Upper High Street.

Families can get into the festive spirit with a trip to Santa's Grotto in Lewes House, or pick up some gift ideas from the Craft Market in Westgate Chapel, travelling between each venue on the Tuk-tuk rides that will be running throughout the extravaganza.

For the first time this year, a gin and sparking wine festival be apart of the of the late night shopping event. Six local gin producers and six sparkling wine producers will be offering their products to consumers at the Gin and Fizzmas festival from 5pm in Market Tower.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring their canine friends along to the Best Dressed Dog Show at Lewes Castle. Those without pooches can enjoy the Son et Luminère light and sound show taking place in the same venue.

People attending are encouraged by Visit Lewes to walk or use public transport. Trains will be running as normal for those coming from further afield and there will be parking available on the periphery of the town.

For full details of all Lewes late night shopping attractions click here