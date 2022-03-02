Lewes Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate criticises the Government's latest rail fare increase

Train commuters will see an increase to there rail fares, after the government have decided to increase rail fares by 3.8% on March 1.

Lewes, Polegate and Seaford are amongst the Sussex stations to have joined the ‘5000 Club’ of places from which a season ticket to London costs at least £5000, Lewes-London prices will reach close to £6000 by 2026.

Councillor MacCleary is backing calls for a five year freeze on rail fares, as today prices rose by the highest rate in a decade.

The Lib Dems have launched a petition calling for a five year fare freeze to support residents with spiralling cost of living increases.

Annual season tickets to London from local stations including Polegate, Seaford and Lewes now cost more than £5000 with the latest increase adding a further £200.

Daily travelcards for those travelling on national rail services to London are also scrapped, meaning passengers will pay more for tube and bus services in the capital.

By 2026, the annual season ticket price for Lewes-London commuters is forecasted to be £5,853.90 if the Government does not freeze rail fares.

James MacCleary said: “It just seems like one thing after another hitting people in the pocket. The government’s latest rail fare hike is a stealth tax on working people. Added to their forthcoming increase in National Insurance and runaway inflation it is clear to see why people have so little faith in the Tories to get this cost of living crisis under control.

“We know we need serious action to reduce our carbon emissions, but how can we seriously hope to get people out of their cars and onto public transport when it costs them an arm and a leg and they can’t even be sure they’ll get where they're going?

“Our petition is calling for a fair deal for people in our area with a fare freeze and the Government to cancel all fare hikes. The cost of living crisis is getting worse by the week and people need help, not more Tory stealth taxes.”