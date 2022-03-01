Lewes District Council leader condemns government’s ‘shameful’ refugee support

The leader of Lewes District Council has condemned the government’s response to the rapidly growing refugee crisis, with thousands of people fleeing the invading Russian army in Ukraine.

Nearly 400,000 people have already crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring countries and according to the United Nations this number could reach four million.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Zoe Nicholson has confirmed that Lewes District Council will support any scheme set up to give sanctuary to those leaving Ukraine.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson has confirmed that Lewes District Council will support any scheme set up to give sanctuary to those leaving Ukraine, but is appalled that the government is yet to follow other European countries that have opened their borders and offered a safe haven to the refugees.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I am disgusted that our government is yet to make clear that the UK will receive refugees from Ukraine. The response so far is shameful and mealy-mouthed, at exactly the time when these desperate people need to know we are here to give unconditional help and support.”

When more details are available about how the UK will help the people of Ukraine, Lewes District Council will share them on the council website and on social media channels.