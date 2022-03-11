A pub in Lewes has said it's recent one-star hygiene rating does not reflect the high standards it has.

The Snowdrop Inn, on South Street, was rated one-star by the Food Standards Agency on January 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub said the inspection took place on a busy Saturday afternoon and the records and paperwork needed to rate the premises were not available to give to the inspector at the time.

The Snowdrop Inn, on South Street, was rated one-star by the Food Standards Agency on January 22.

Dominic McCartan, owner of the Snowdrop Inn, said: "The recent inspection was carried out by a contractor on behalf of Lewes District Council who provided them with a list of businesses that they have to visit before the beginning of April. Our inspection took place unannounced on a very busy Saturday afternoon at 4 o'clock in the afternoon.

"The inspector can only rate the premises with information available at that time. Our records and paperwork in relation to the operation were not available at the time, as they were being updated to reflect the change in food business. The records were being computer automated to make compliance easier and more effective. This was not physically available to be inspected and therefore our risk score on that occasion resulted in the lowering of our previously high rating.

"All the paperwork and management systems, including training records, allergen information and Safer Food Better Business documentation is complete and now available on an specialist app for inspection at anytime.

"The rating was a disappointment but does not reflect the high standards that The Snowdrop has and always will adhere to in providing some of the best pub food in Lewes as well as some of the safest. We are currently awaiting to apply for a review of the rating recently score."