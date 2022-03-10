Ukraine: Two children in Lewes busk to raise money for appeal

Two children from Lewes raised more than £500 for the Ukrainian appeal through busking in the town centre.

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:46 am
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:51 pm

Jack Henry (10) and his friend Soren Allan (9) performed with an electric guitar and Cajon drum a set of predominately their own songs on Saturday, March 5.

The duo managed to raise £315 in just over an hour, with subsequent donations pushing the total above £550.

Jack and Soren met at Starfish, a musical facility in Lewes, and have been writing songs and playing together since September 2021.

The two friends were raising money for the Save the Children Ukrainian Appeal.

To donate to Jack and Soren's cause, click here

