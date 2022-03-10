Two children from Lewes raised more than £500 for the Ukrainian appeal through busking in the town centre.
Jack Henry (10) and his friend Soren Allan (9) performed with an electric guitar and Cajon drum a set of predominately their own songs on Saturday, March 5.
The duo managed to raise £315 in just over an hour, with subsequent donations pushing the total above £550.
Jack and Soren met at Starfish, a musical facility in Lewes, and have been writing songs and playing together since September 2021.
The two friends were raising money for the Save the Children Ukrainian Appeal.
READ MORE: