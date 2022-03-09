Train services ‘cannot run’ from Eastbourne towards Lewes, Brighton and Haywards Heath

Delays, alterations and cancellations are possible as train services from Eastbourne towards Brighton, Lewes and Haywards Heath ‘cannot run’.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:24 pm

Delays, alterations and cancellations are possible as train services from Eastbourne towards Brighton, Lewes and Haywards Heath ‘cannot run’.

Southern Rail took to social media to make the announcement at 1.51pm today (Wednesday, March 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

READ THIS: Eastbourne has the UK’s ‘coolest toilets’ thanks to £600 disco feature

Southern Rail ENGSUS00120130803080636

A spokesperson said, “Travelling on our East Coastway routes this afternoon?

“Services cannot run from Eastbourne towards Lewes, Brighton and Haywards Heath.

READ THIS: The 15 best Indian restaurants in Eastbourne, according to Just Eat customers

“Delays, alterations and cancellations are all possible. You should allow plenty of extra time.

“You may need to use an alternative route.”

READ THIS: Man in Eastbourne found with ‘large’ kitchen knife in his waistband

A spokesperson from Southern Rail said, “This is due to a points failure, resulting in trains being disrupted in this area.

“Disruption is expected until around 4pm and tickets are being accepted on Brighton and Hove buses and alternative routes.”

BrightonTrain servicesHaywards Heath