Train services ‘cannot run’ from Eastbourne towards Lewes, Brighton and Haywards Heath

Delays, alterations and cancellations are possible as train services from Eastbourne towards Brighton, Lewes and Haywards Heath ‘cannot run’.

Southern Rail took to social media to make the announcement at 1.51pm today (Wednesday, March 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail ENGSUS00120130803080636

A spokesperson said, “Travelling on our East Coastway routes this afternoon?

“Services cannot run from Eastbourne towards Lewes, Brighton and Haywards Heath.

“Delays, alterations and cancellations are all possible. You should allow plenty of extra time.

“You may need to use an alternative route.”

A spokesperson from Southern Rail said, “This is due to a points failure, resulting in trains being disrupted in this area.