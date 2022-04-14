Liberal Democrat deputy leader pays tribute to Eastbourne’s ‘brilliant businesswomen’

Daisy Cooper came to the town on Saturday, April 9, to meet some of Eastbourne’s businesswomen.

Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE took the MP to the Dew Drop Inn in South Street to meet pub owner and Your Eastbourne BID chair Shoes Simes.

Cllr Babarinde said, “They discussed the importance of pubs [in] the local economy and community, and the Lib Dem policy to cut VAT on hospitality businesses until the summer to help them recover from the pandemic.

Josh Babarinde OBE and Daisy Cooper MP with To The Rise Bakery Founders Josie, Morgan and Lauren Pollard SUS-220414-132824001

“They also met with the founders of To The Rise Bakery – Josie, Lauren and Morgan Pollard - in Victoria Place and were joined by Chamber of Commerce CEO Christina Ewbank.”

Cllr Babarinde said while making sourdough pizza at the bakery the pair heard about To The Rise’s start-up story and the support the Chamber of Commerce provides to help local businesses.

He added, “Having brought the Lib Dem leader down to Eastbourne last summer, word has spread about our thriving town across Parliament.

“That’s why it was fantastic to also showcase our thriving town to the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

Daisy Cooper MP, Shoes Simes and Josh Babarinde OBE in the Dew Drop Inn, Eastbourne SUS-220414-132614001

“It was a no-brainer to introduce Daisy to some of the businesswomen who make Eastbourne tick, and who make me proud to be an Eastbournian.

“We all need to honour the investment they’re making in our town by shopping, eating and drinking local.”

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader added, “It was inspirational to meet some of Eastbourne’s brilliant businesswomen on my visit to the Sunshine Coast.

“I’m also impressed to hear about the strong partnership working between Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat council, the Chamber of Commerce, BID and small businesses – like To The Rise.

Lauren and Morgan Pollard (To The Rise Bakery) preparing to make pizzas with Daisy Cooper MP and Josh Babarinde OBE SUS-220414-132602001

“Local Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde has a reputation within the Liberal Democrats for being a passionate advocate for small businesses.”