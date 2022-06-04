Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Remembering my grandad at the Tilgate Park Jubilee beacon lighting

The event was attended by hundreds of Crawley residents and the evening included musical performances from the Phoenix Choir of Crawley and Surrey and Sussex Drum and Bugle Corps.

The beacon was designed and built by Crawley College. My grandad was the head of engineering at the time of the beacon being commissioned by Crawley Borough Council, and he was instrumental in its creation.

He was fundamental in its design and I even heard from the beacon lighting that it was manufactured using an old fire pit. Something that I didn’t know about.

The beacon at Tilgate Park

It still looks in good condition to this day and the college plaque remains visible for visitors to see.

Unfortunately, my grandad is no longer with us but It’s nice to know that he played a part in the history of Crawley.

