It has been six months since the hugely popular Bluebird Club (a club night for people with learning disabilities) has been held at the Hawth. In April, the charity had a relaunch of the Bluebird Club and it opened its doors for a night of socialising and dancing, and now the group are back for a Halloween special.

Crawley Borough Council and Alexis Ali, managing director of Big Life Events work in partnership to offer this event.

Alexis Ali said: "I am thrilled to offer Go big or Go Monster. I love Halloween and it's such a well needed and longstanding provision. Our continued aim is to offer a revitalised and exciting experience which works on removing barriers to an 'ordinary' life for people with learning disabilities."

The Blue Bird club at The Hawth Theatre presents ‘Go Big or Go Monster’ in collaboration with Crawley Borough Council

"Our inaugural event last year was amazing. It was really well attended and people travelled from all over to attend the event. Everybody was ready to party. People were supported to #StayUpLate and the dance floor was still packed at 11.30pm.

"The events and experiences are developed to bridge the gap between the way people with learning disabilities live and other citizens. At Big Life Events we want to raise expectations about what people can achieve by adopting a no limits philosophy. We aim to influence and energise people to be imaginative, adventurous, and experimental with their lives.”

Big Life Events, a subsidiary of the innovative social care organisation Peak15, was set up to revolutionise opportunities and experiences for people with learning disabilities. Their trailblazing clubbing night, Go Big or Go Home, launched last year and will form the basis of the event. Alexis said,

Go big or go monster club night will be taking place on Halloween Monday, October 31 and a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to put together these events.

