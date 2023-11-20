Littlehampton bonfire event may be lost forever if £10,000 not urgently found

​Littlehampton Bonfire Society has issued an urgent plea to the town – support us, or risk losing us forever.

​The organisers of the annual Littlehampton Bonfire, the society had to cancel this year’s event at the end of October due to bad weather.

This meant no street collection could take place, but the society still had to pay for costs that had already been committed to.

Sue Baker, press officer, said: “This cancellation caused a massive financial loss to the society that they are genuinely unsure they will be able to survive. We were running at 100% of cost prior to cancellation. LBS make no secret of the fact that their event is expensive. This year would have cost £31,000 in full. It will be roughly £33,000 in 2024.

The bonfire had to be burned without the public there this year, after the full event had to be cancelled due to a storm. Picture: Littlehampton Bonfire Society

"In cancelling, the event they did not recoup all of the money back. They estimate that even having cancelled the event that it will cost roughly £15,000. This will significantly reduce their company savings and puts into jeopardy the entire future of the event.”

The annual bonfire event is extremely popular and brings people from far and wide to join the celebration. It is a local tradition with a 71-year history.

Sue added: “This year, Littlehampton Bonfire Society had attracted 33 different groups to join the parade from as far afield as London and The Isle of Wight.

“Littlehampton lost its summer carnival parade just over 10 years ago – we do not wish to lose this event also.

“The society has genuine concern for the future of the event. The committee are looking at a variety of options going forward. They are seeking sponsorship from a variety of sources and has set the date of February 7, by which they hope to have raised in the region of £10,000.

"If they fall short of this target then they will not be able to begin to plan for a full parade, bonfire and fireworks event for 2024 and it will likely never return.

“If you wish to support the Littlehampton Bonfire Society to be able to go forward then now is the time to get behind them – if you wait, then it may well be too late.

"The society has to raise a minimum of £10,000 by 7th February or their platinum jubilee event in 2022 is highly likely to have been the last event of its kind in the town.