After much anticipation in the local area and on social media, a new Starbucks drive-thru and store opens today (Wednesday, November 15).

it is being operated by franchisee Cobra Coffee and is the firm’s 71st Starbucks in the south. It has taken several months to build and five weeks to fit-out inside.

The store has taken on 18 members of staff, all of whom live locally, and will be run by Scott Miller. Scott has more than 10 years of retail management experience, and said he is excited for the big opening day. He added: “We are ready to welcome our local community into their brand-new Starbucks.

"We’re all prepped as much as we can be. We think it’s going to be quite busy as it’s a great location, so the team are all primed to work in any area that’s needed. Starbucks is all about the third space between home and work. We want it to be a place you can come and relax, get casual work done or just socialise. We want it to be a welcoming experience.”

The store sells fresh bakery products and sandwiches, as well as a range of coffees, teas and cold drinks. It also has a popular range of festive treats and drinks, as well as Christmas merchandise.

Interactive menus display the products on screens behind the counter, as well as at the entrance to the drive-thru lane. Staff will work across all areas of the shop, rotating through different positions throughout the day.

It will be open from 6.30am to 7pm, Monday to Friday; 7am to 7pm on Saturdays; and 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

Cobra Coffee also runs the Starbucks locations in Bognor, Worthing and Broadwater.

In 2018, Cobra Coffee became part of the Southern Co-op family – an independent co-operative based in the south of England. Owned by its members, it has a purpose of working together for the benefit of its communities. Celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023, Southern Co-op has nearly 400 food, funeral, franchise, burial grounds, crematoria and Starbucks coffee branches as well as a food and drink range dedicated to local producers.

