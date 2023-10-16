Littlehampton could get a new community centre – and you can help shape the design
and live on Freeview channel 276
Housing development builders Persimmons have allocated a piece of land to the construction of a community facility overlooking the wetland area which will be incorporated into the wider Hampton Park.
HAVE YOU READ? Littlehampton Bonfire 2023: Date its on, what's happening, procession route and road closures
Multi-million-pound Littlehampton town centre regeneration scheme complete – big celebration planned
Mayor of Littlehampton Freddie Tandy said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not just for those who are living in or moving to Hampton Park but for the whole Town. The idea is that it will meet the needs of the community and to be successful we need your input at this stage of the project. You can either attend one of the drop-in sessions to tell us your views or complete a questionnaire online.”
The sessions are being held today and Wednesday, both between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, at the Manor House, in Church Street.
For more information about the project and to complete the online questionnaire visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/hamptonpark