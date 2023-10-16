BREAKING
Littlehampton could get a new community centre – and you can help shape the design

​​Littlehampton Town Council has an exciting opportunity to build a new community facility and is seeking people’s views to help shape the design.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Housing development builders Persimmons have allocated a piece of land to the construction of a community facility overlooking the wetland area which will be incorporated into the wider Hampton Park.

The masterplan for Hampton Park, including the location of the community centre. Picture: Littlehampton Town CouncilThe masterplan for Hampton Park, including the location of the community centre. Picture: Littlehampton Town Council
Mayor of Littlehampton Freddie Tandy said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not just for those who are living in or moving to Hampton Park but for the whole Town. The idea is that it will meet the needs of the community and to be successful we need your input at this stage of the project. You can either attend one of the drop-in sessions to tell us your views or complete a questionnaire online.”

The sessions are being held today and Wednesday, both between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, at the Manor House, in Church Street.

For more information about the project and to complete the online questionnaire visit www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/hamptonpark

