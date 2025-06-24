Littlehampton lifeboat volunteers welcome High Sheriff of West Sussex for a tour

Littlehampton lifeboat volunteers have welcomed the High Sheriff of West Sussex for a tour of the station.

Dr Tim Fooks was greeted at Littlehampton RNLI on Sunday, June 22, before chatting with the boat and shore crews, fundraisers and station volunteers.

An accomplished yachtsman with Transatlantic and Round Britain sailing experience, Dr Fooks was able to observe lifeboat recovery operations on the east bank of Littlehampton Harbour, at the slipway and the boathouse on Fisherman’s Quay, after the crew’s regular seagoing training session.

The RNLI crews, who undertake regular training exercises to hone their boat handling and lifesaving skills, found the blustery south-westerly winds at the weekend provided perfect conditions for rough weather training.

Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex, with lifeboat operations manager Nick White, watching the RNLI crew return from their training session in B-891 Renee Sherman.

Dr Fooks, who is serving a second year as High Sheriff of West Sussex, said: "As a sailor myself, I’m fully aware of the importance of having the right equipment, experience and judgement to deal with the vagaries and challenges of the open seas.

"Knowing that the RNLI is available 24/7 throughout the UK and Ireland is a tremendous reassurance as, no matter how well prepared one is, situations can occur where the RNLI’s capabilities need to be called upon.

"Today’s conditions reminded me that, in addition to a commitment to high-level training and extensive experience of local waters, the Littlehampton RNLI crews also have to be, at times, very courageous. We are all very fortunate to have such an excellent RNLI Station based in Littlehampton."

Many of Littlehampton volunteers had the opportunity to discuss their roles with the High Sheriff and demonstrate the broad range of skills that are valued by the charity, from fundraising through to boat maintenance and care - all necessary to support the lifeboat crews who are at the sharp end of saving lives at sea.

Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex learns about operations at Littlehampton Lifeboat Station

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager at Littlehampton, said: "We welcome visitors to our station on a regular basis, but it is especially heartening when the work of our volunteers is recognised by the High Sheriff of West Sussex.

"Dr Fooks was able to see the whole station at work and observe the detailed care and attention the boat and shore crews apply to the lifeboats.

"Many of the station volunteers were present for the visit and we thank the High Sheriff for his interest and for supporting our lifesaving work."