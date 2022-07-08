Littlehampton Lions welcome former president back to the role for a fourth time

Les has been a member of Littlehampton District Lions Club since January 1986. He has been club secretary since 2001-2 and was last president in 2000-2001, as well as being region chairman in 2010-11.

He was presented with the chain of office by previous president, David Cook, at a recent handover lunch.

David has just completed his fourth term as president, his first being in 1993-94.

Lion David Cook, left, with the new president, Les Fuller

He said he was particularly pleased with his last year, when nine new members joined the club and charity donations were in the order of £13,000, together with hundreds of hours of service to the community.

David has been with the club around 33 years. He was born in Kent, where he worked in banking for 24 years before moving to the Littlehampton area in 1987 to continue his career.

His main objective during his year as president was to see the restarting of the many Lions fundraising activities that had to be suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He said the support given to the Lions club during that time had been remarkable and members had been able to help many individuals and organisations.

Members and their partners enjoyed an excellent handover lunch and thanked David, as well as wishing Les a successful year as president.