Pantry at St Peter and St Paul Church: Rustington free food service expands range thanks to new fridge

UKHarvest in Chichester has recently started supplying dried and frozen food to the Pantry on a weekly basis. It also offered to supply dairy products but these required refrigeration.

Rotarians stepped in to help, providing a substantive grant that enabled the purchase of an upright, glass-fronted fridge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers who run the Pantry, where people can take items to top up their food cupboard with no questions asked, say the fridge will enable them to clearly display chilled food.

Jeremy Flasket, president of Angmering and South Downs Rotary Club, presents the donation to the Rev Natalie Loveless, watched by Charlie Sims

Also in the news: Angmering Calling Summer Festival 2022: Spirit of community and celebration as students showcase their work

See also: Young Littlehampton life savers triumphant in their first competition

Charlie Sims, who manages the project, said: "Covid had an impact and increased the use of our service. There are a significant number of people in our community who are experiencing food insecurity. The developing economic crisis can only further increase demand for our service."

The service is directed at people who are struggling to feed themselves and their families because their incomes do not stretch far enough.

The Pantry is open in Rustington Church Hall on Wednesdays at varying times and anyone can access the safe and welcoming space.

Charlie said: "We expect the Pantry to be a place where relationships are built and not just a place where grocery needs are met."

Jeremy Flasket, president of Angmering and South Downs Rotary Club, visited the Pantry in June to present a cheque to the Rev Natalie Loveless.

He said: "There is no doubt of the growing need for this service and it is very impressive to see what the Pantry is offering to help and support local people, and the club is delighted to help in enhancing the facilities. We wished the Pantry well and are delighted to have this opportunity to support their work."

The Pantry opened on October 6, 2021, and it has been well used. Charlie and his team hope it gives local people the means to stay afloat in tough times.