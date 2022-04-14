Angie Scott, 44, of Admirals Walk, Littlehampton, is a full-time carer to nine-year-old Gabby, who has cerebal palsy and is unable to walk or communicate.

Gabby, who was born three months prematurely, is a huge football fan and loves watching football games, no matter who is playing.

Her brother, Lee Walking, 15, plays for Littlehampton Town Youth FC, and the family were all looking forward to watching Littlehampton Town FC play at Wembley on Sunday, May 22.

Angie with her daughter Gabby, a massive football fan

But, due to a local coach company not having the right type of vehicle available for Gabby on that day, Angie is struggling to find a way to take her daughter to the game that will go down in history.

Angie said: “It isn’t easy to go by train and to go on the underground with Gabby as not every station is accessible and there is no one around to help at every station.

“There is just not enough disabled-friendly things as there is, and it would just open up so many doors for so many people if there was more things for them.”

Not being able to find a solution so Gabby can go to Wembley has made Angie feel quite upset, she said.

She added: “I just think that things need to change.

“I know I’m only 44, but I think long-term for her, when I’m not here who is going to stand there and fight Gabby’s corner?

“Going to Wembley would be so nice for her. She absolutely loves football, watching it is one of her hobbies, no matter who is playing and I just think it would be nice for her to be part of the fans and watch her home town at Wembley.

“It would just be something nice for her to be a part of.”

Angie said it would mean the world to her daughter to watch Littlehampton Town FC at Wembley and said she would be open to offers if people could help her find a solution.