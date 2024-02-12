Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: Teams take part in beloved annual event
The event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, saw eight teams take part in three Olympic-inspired disciplines to win money for charity.
In the first challenge the teams faced the pancake discus discipline. They were tasked with throwing a pancake onto the centre of a target to collect high points.
The winners were Littlehampton Sea Cadets, followed by Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, and in bronze Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club.
The second discipline was traditional pancake flipping. Bronze went to Littlehampton Baptist Church Team 1, Silver to Oak Grove College and Gold to Littlehampton Players Operatic Society.
The final challenge was the relay, where team members had to walk from one end of the arena to the other and flip their pancake into their teammate’s pan. The teammate then had to walk back to the start and flip their pancake over their shoulder and into a basketball hoop.
Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club team took Gold, Littlehampton Baptist Church Team 1 Silver and Littlehampton Baptist Church Team 2 took Bronze.
Winning the whole competition and receiving the top prize of £100 for their chosen charity courtesy of Arun Yacht Club was the Littlehampton Players Operatic Society.
The silver medals and £75 prize money courtesy of Event Power Engineering went to the Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club. The bronze medal along with a £50 prize for their charity courtesy of Event Power Engineering Ltd was Team 1 from the Littlehampton Baptist Church.
Mayor Freddie Tandy said: “Thank you to all the participants and spectators for braving the cold to support this charity event. Every year, hundreds of pounds are raised through the teams participating in the challenges. We thank our sponsors Arun Yacht Club and Event Power Engineering as well as Morrisons for the pancakes. I would also like to thank Tyndall Jones for doing a collection in aid of my charities – local men’s mental health groups. Congratulations to all the winners – you did brilliantly!”