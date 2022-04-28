On Thursday, April 14, aresidents and staff at Churchill Retirement Living’s Hale Lodge, in Fitzalan Roa,d planted a bird cherry sapling in the communal gardens.

The event was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the initiative encourages tree planting to create a legacy which will benefit future generations in honour of the Queen’s leadership.

Jubilee Tree Planting at Churchill Retirement Living at Hale Lodge, Littlehampton

Anne Scherrer, senior regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Hale Lodge, and we’d like to say a big thank you to those who took part.

“There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”

Churchill said it would plant more than 40 trees at its retirement developments across the country this spring as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative. Further information on the initiative is available at queensgreencanopy.org.

Sarah Hiscock, Hale Lodge manager, Bob Bravington and Sam Fryer, sales executive, Jubilee Tree Planting at Churchill Retirement Living at Hale Lodge, Littlehampton