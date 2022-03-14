The lifesaving charity, whose boatbouse is at Fishermans Quay in Surrey Street, wants to strengthen its shore crew, which helps launch and recover the lifeboats and works with the crew to prepare and maintain equipment.

This includes tractor driving, refuelling, maintaining fuel stock, cleaning the boats and the launch and recovery equipment, and keeping the boathouse in good order.

Nick White, lifeboat operations manager, is looking for people who can commit to the demand of the role

Nick White, lifeboats operations manager at Littlehampton lifeboat station, said: “Critical to us, we need somebody who fits in, someone who is used to working with all types of people because we are all different and also somebody who is prepared to commit because one of the big things about the RNLI is we are needed when we are least expected.”

Nick added the RNLI is a great organisation to work with. He said: “It’s a charity and it runs a very professional service, but using volunteers rather than paid staff.

“There is a great team spirit. When we’re called, we know there’s a job that needs to be done. Sometimes it’s a fairly straight forward job but other times it’s the complete opposite, but the mix of those means the job satisfaction is enormous.

“I would ask anyone interested in volunteering to think about what they can bring to us. We want people who are committed, that is really important, and not in an unreasonable way, we expect everyone to have their private time as well, but we want people prepared to muck in and work with other people.

The shore-crew are responsible for maintaining and preparing the equipment ready for the next launch

“It may not always be comfortable or convenient, but that’s the same for all of us, so if you can fit into that we would be very interested in hearing from you.”

Anyone with a full driving licence, who has ‘some headroom’ between now and the age of 65, and who would like to find out more should send an email to [email protected]

Littlehampton RNLI will contact you and provide more details of the role.

The shore crew drive the tractors when the lifeboars are launched. Photo: RNLI