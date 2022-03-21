Local restauranteur runs Hastings Half Marathon to help Ukraine children

Franco is the brother of the restaurant owner Aldo Esposito and front of house manager.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Well done to Franco for completing the half marathon in two hours and one minute. Thank you all for your support. He managed to raise £1,065 for the Ukraine Charity which is just amazing.”

The primary focus for the Ukraine Charity is helping orphans and underprivileged children in Ukraine. They aim to step in where local help is unavailable or insufficient, covering basic essentials – food, utilities and personnel salaries.

Franco Esposito ran Hastings Half Marathon to help chidlren in Ukraine SUS-220321-112607001

The charity operates on a volunteer basis without overhead costs and ensures funds raised are all channelled to the desired beneficiaries in Ukraine.

La Bella Vista was voted best restaurant in Sussex for two years running in the prestigious Muddy Stiletto Awards.

