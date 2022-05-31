Live-in care provider Promedica24 West Sussex has partnered with The Glamour Club to host a series of community events to bring together people struggling with loneliness.

The Glamour Club events are vintage-themed and take place on Saturday afternoons.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promedica24 said ‘it’s a great night out during the day’, adding: “The events act as a vehicle for recovery for communities that have been impacted by social isolation, and the invitation is open for everyone to attend.”

The Glamour Club events are vintage-themed and take place on Saturday afternoons

Chris White-Smith, care consultant at Promedica24, added: “As live-in care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes.

"Connecting and socialising with others is essential to our wellbeing, and The Glamour Club gives people the opportunity to dress up, dance and meet people they may not have come across before, and this is a truly invaluable experience.

“I believe all attendees and volunteers of The Glamour Club can feel the warmth and joy in the room, and I invite anyone who has ever felt lonely to join us.”

The Glamour Club is dementia friendly, with all volunteers being ‘dementia trained, disability confident and eco-friendly’.

The events in Worthing will host up to 60 people and include afternoon tea, live entertainment, dancing and socialising

Activists and pioneers who ‘want to bring about positive social change’ take part in the event alongside the guests, to ‘help bring together people affected by social exclusion’.

The events in Worthing will host up to 60 people and include afternoon tea, live entertainment, dancing and socialising.

"They are the perfect opportunity for people to get out of the house, meet and connect with the Worthing local community,” Promedica24 said.

"The theme for the event on Saturday, June 4 is We’ll Meet Again – Red, White and Blue Celebrations and will take place at St Stephens Church, with artist Alison Lapper MBE in attendance.”

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought online on The Glamour Club website.

The ticket includes afternoon tea with freshly made sandwiches and a selection of traditional cakes along with unlimited cups of tea or coffee.