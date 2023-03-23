Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
34 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
38 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Long-standing Horsham councillor Christine Costin steps down

Leading Horsham councillor Christine Costin has announced she is to retire.

By Sarah Page
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT

Christine, who has served on Horsham District Council for the past 28 years, says she will not be standing for re-election when voters go to the polls in May.

A Liberal Democrat, she has pioneered many local initiatives over the years and spearheaded the town’s Horsham In Bloom success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said “Having served for 28 years the time has come for me to make the difficult decision to step back and retire.”

Most Popular
Councillor Christine Costin
Councillor Christine Costin
Councillor Christine Costin

And, she added: “For someone like me who is passionately keen on my home town – serving Horsham has been a major privilege.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are many positive schemes and personal interventions that in some small way, I have been able to make a difference to local people.

"I feel pleased to have been able to find a role in rewarding initiatives that have been a real pleasure.

"Horsham in Bloom has been one highlight; often hard work for the whole team but the results were environmentally and emotionally satisfying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Christine Costin with Britain in Bloom judges as they toured Park House Garden in North Street, Horsham. Photo by Steve Cobb
Christine Costin with Britain in Bloom judges as they toured Park House Garden in North Street, Horsham. Photo by Steve Cobb
Christine Costin with Britain in Bloom judges as they toured Park House Garden in North Street, Horsham. Photo by Steve Cobb

"I hope that the town will continue to enhance its stature with green credentials including floral delights and a respect for nature.

“There have been highs and lows but it has been satisfying to work with some amazing people across the spectrum of officers, staff, elected councillors and members of the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Personally, my journey has been challenging at times particularly in recent years. Whatever the circumstances, I have done my best to focus on achieving the best outcomes for local people, Horsham Town and Horsham District.

"Rather sadly, I have found that politics at local level often feels counterproductive, sometimes it can be an awful distraction that can lead to poor decision making. We are supposed to all be in this together.”

She paid tribute to fellow Trafalgar Ward councillor Martin Boffey. “He is a real asset for Horsham.” And she endorsed fellow LIb Dem candidate Tony Frankland. “I very much hope that they will both be part of a different kind of administration at HDC. One that is able to bring about more transparency and other essential improvements to the council's procedures.”

Have you read? Plans to convert former South Downs garden centre into glamping site

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

VIDEO: Watch as flocks of birds mimic Hitchcock horror film in village near Horsham

Hitch hits plans by discount retailer Aldi to open new Horsham store

And she paid thanks to her supporters. “I am thankful to all those in Horsham who have put their trust in me over the years. It has been wonderful to have the steadfast support and plenty of encouragement from people across the community.

"I am truly grateful for all the kindness that people have shown especially during inconvenient problems with my health. Thank you to everyone who has supported my particular expectations for Horsham and who share my love of plants flowers and nature which can enhance our town, and our lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are living in exceptionally troubled times so stepping down from the council does not mean that I will stop thinking about and caring about what is happening to everyone.

"I will seek to be active, still highlighting Horsham to meet what is best for its future whilst always being fully aware of the difficulties facing so many people here in Horsham and elsewhere.”

Liberal DemocratHorsham District CouncilHorsham DistrictAldi