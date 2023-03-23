Leading Horsham councillor Christine Costin has announced she is to retire.

Christine, who has served on Horsham District Council for the past 28 years, says she will not be standing for re-election when voters go to the polls in May.

A Liberal Democrat, she has pioneered many local initiatives over the years and spearheaded the town’s Horsham In Bloom success.

She said “Having served for 28 years the time has come for me to make the difficult decision to step back and retire.”

Councillor Christine Costin

And, she added: “For someone like me who is passionately keen on my home town – serving Horsham has been a major privilege.

"There are many positive schemes and personal interventions that in some small way, I have been able to make a difference to local people.

"I feel pleased to have been able to find a role in rewarding initiatives that have been a real pleasure.

"Horsham in Bloom has been one highlight; often hard work for the whole team but the results were environmentally and emotionally satisfying.

Christine Costin with Britain in Bloom judges as they toured Park House Garden in North Street, Horsham. Photo by Steve Cobb

"I hope that the town will continue to enhance its stature with green credentials including floral delights and a respect for nature.

“There have been highs and lows but it has been satisfying to work with some amazing people across the spectrum of officers, staff, elected councillors and members of the public.

"Personally, my journey has been challenging at times particularly in recent years. Whatever the circumstances, I have done my best to focus on achieving the best outcomes for local people, Horsham Town and Horsham District.

"Rather sadly, I have found that politics at local level often feels counterproductive, sometimes it can be an awful distraction that can lead to poor decision making. We are supposed to all be in this together.”

She paid tribute to fellow Trafalgar Ward councillor Martin Boffey. “He is a real asset for Horsham.” And she endorsed fellow LIb Dem candidate Tony Frankland. “I very much hope that they will both be part of a different kind of administration at HDC. One that is able to bring about more transparency and other essential improvements to the council's procedures.”

And she paid thanks to her supporters. “I am thankful to all those in Horsham who have put their trust in me over the years. It has been wonderful to have the steadfast support and plenty of encouragement from people across the community.

"I am truly grateful for all the kindness that people have shown especially during inconvenient problems with my health. Thank you to everyone who has supported my particular expectations for Horsham and who share my love of plants flowers and nature which can enhance our town, and our lives.

"We are living in exceptionally troubled times so stepping down from the council does not mean that I will stop thinking about and caring about what is happening to everyone.