A business boom hit Horsham with the arrival of the railway in the 1800s when the town was served by many stations – most of which are now buried beneath concrete.

But the remnants of some are still visible today. One – West Grinstead Station on the Steyning Line – had a goods yard with a cattle loading bay and facilities for handling horse boxes to serve a national stud and kennels in the area.

The station closed as a result of the Beeching Axe – when Lord Beeching, on behalf of the Government, closed what he considered to be little used and unprofitable lines in the 1960s – and now forms part of the Downs Link footpath.

The main station building and station workers’ cottages remain but are now privately owned. An old station platform also still remains and a replica station sign and old railway signal have been erected.

The platform of the old West Grinstead railway station still remains but now borders part of the Downs Link

There is also a British Railways Mark 1 coach placed on rails in the former goods yard. The station is among those currently being highlighted in a new documentary by Radio Sussex.

Few remnants of other stations in the Horsham area are still visible. Bramber once had a thriving railway which was well used by tourists visiting nearby Bramber Castle, Potter's Museum and the village. Nothing remains of Bramber Station today – it forms part of a traffic roundabout.

Henfield Railway Station, also on the Steyning Line, was equipped with a siding which received coal to serve the Steam Mill and Gas Works.The station also closed as a result of the Beeching Axe and is the area where it once stood is now also part of the Downs Link. Nothing remains other than the name ‘Station Road’.

An old railway crossing gate and railway signal are on view at West Grinstead's former station

Henfield Station was used in the Second World War as a loading point for locally grown sugar beet to be transported to London and Betley Bridge where the line crossed the River Adur about a mile to the north was a strategic target for German bombers.

Partridge Green Station also closed in the 1960s and now also forms another part of the Downs Link footpath. The station buildings have been obliterated by housing and the Star Road Industrial Estate.

Roffey Road Halt was a station on the Arun Valley Line and was the second station north from Horsham on the stretch to Crawley. It opened on June 1 1907 to serve anticipated housing growth – which never happened – and it closed in 1937. Some associated cottages were demolished in the early 1970s and the only signs left of it now are a number of concrete posts that supported its platforms.

Rudgwick Station opened in November 1865, one month after the rest of the stations on the line, due to objections made by the Board of Trade's Colonel Yolland following an inspection that year. He objected to the station being on a 1 in 80 gradient, which he considered dangerously steep. He refused to authorise the opening of the station to traffic until the incline had been reduced to a 1 in 130.

The works were complex as the embankment leading into the station included a partly built bridge carrying the line over the River Arun, which had to be raised by 10 feet. The result was a ‘bridge over a bridge.’

The line was closed in 1965 and the station was demolished leaving the trackbed and bridge in place. In the 1980s the trackbed was also made part of the Downs Link. Rudgwick Medical Centre has been built on the site of the station's main building.

Slinfold had a single track and opened in 1865.The station had a single platform and a small goods yard. At one time it had sidings serving a brickworks and a timber yard. The line was closed in 1965 and Slinfold Station was demolished. A caravan park now stands on the site.

Southwater also had a station and goods siding allowing the transportation of coal and other raw materials to and from Southwater Brickworks.

The station closed in 1966 and the station was demolished. The site is now a housing estate.

Steyning Railway Station opened in around 1880 and helped to accelerate residential development in the area. Workshops constructed by the contractor survived as industrial units until their demolition in the 1950s.