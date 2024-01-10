BREAKING

Leading Horsham tech company uses artificial intelligence to sort out UK potholes

An award-winning Horsham tech company is using artificial intelligence to help sort out Britain’s problem potholes.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Metricell – based in Foundry Lane, Horsham – is using AI to collect road data and report pothole problems throughout the UK to councils. It is all done via a ‘Pothole Reporting App’ known as Stan.

And the company has partnered with the RAC to encourage its members to sign up to Stan and report local road conditions wherever they are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Metricell sales director Mike Mockford said: “Stan allows users to quickly report potholes by taking a photo or filming a drive. Stan takes all this crowdsourced data and lobbies councils and road owners to fix the roads.”

Most Popular
A Horsham tech company is using artificial intelligence to help sort out the UK’s problem potholesA Horsham tech company is using artificial intelligence to help sort out the UK’s problem potholes
A Horsham tech company is using artificial intelligence to help sort out the UK’s problem potholes

And people can see the health of their local roads by viewing ‘Stan the Map’ on the company’s website: https://www.stantheapp.com/

The new Stan app officially launches on Friday (January 12).

Metricell says: “We're on a journey to improve the roads we use and the neighbourhoods we live in. You report the problems. Stan drives the change. We are proud to be the RAC’s official pothole reporting partner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Asphalt Abysses, Road Craters, Tarmac Traps. Whatever you want to call them, potholes are popping up everywhere. Quickly report a road defect with Stan and we will do everything we can to help get this fixed!

Metricell sales director Mike Mockford with app developer and Stan creator Elliot SkinnerMetricell sales director Mike Mockford with app developer and Stan creator Elliot Skinner
Metricell sales director Mike Mockford with app developer and Stan creator Elliot Skinner

Have you read? Fight launched over future of South Downs oil drilling site

West Sussex woman crowned ‘one of UK’s most impressive entrepreneurs’

‘Forest bathing’ retreats set to launch at Horsham hotel

“With Stan, every pothole you spot and report adds to a bigger voice. We're pooling all your reports to show road bosses just how much needs fixing. Together, we're a louder, stronger force for sorting out our roads.”

Related topics:RACSouth Downs