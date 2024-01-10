An award-winning Horsham tech company is using artificial intelligence to help sort out Britain’s problem potholes.

Metricell – based in Foundry Lane, Horsham – is using AI to collect road data and report pothole problems throughout the UK to councils. It is all done via a ‘Pothole Reporting App’ known as Stan.

And the company has partnered with the RAC to encourage its members to sign up to Stan and report local road conditions wherever they are.

Metricell sales director Mike Mockford said: “Stan allows users to quickly report potholes by taking a photo or filming a drive. Stan takes all this crowdsourced data and lobbies councils and road owners to fix the roads.”

And people can see the health of their local roads by viewing ‘Stan the Map’ on the company’s website: https://www.stantheapp.com/

The new Stan app officially launches on Friday (January 12).

Metricell says: “We're on a journey to improve the roads we use and the neighbourhoods we live in. You report the problems. Stan drives the change. We are proud to be the RAC’s official pothole reporting partner.

“Asphalt Abysses, Road Craters, Tarmac Traps. Whatever you want to call them, potholes are popping up everywhere. Quickly report a road defect with Stan and we will do everything we can to help get this fixed!

Metricell sales director Mike Mockford with app developer and Stan creator Elliot Skinner