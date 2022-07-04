Love Island: Brighton's Luca Bish to have relationship with Gemma Owen tested during Casa Amor

Make-up artist Mollie Salmon, 23, appeared to take a liking to Luca and asked him for a private chat.

In Sunday’s (July 3) episode of the popular dating show, viewers saw Gemma and the girls leave for the second villa and meet a group of six new male contestants.

Gemma, the daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen, bonded with newcomer Jack Keating over both having famous parents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack, 23, is the son of Boyzone star Ronan Keating.

Luca chats to Mollie.

When asked by the Casa Amor boys if she was in a relationship with Luca, Gemma said: “I wouldn’t say we’re official and I would not be official while we’re in here.

“I’m a big family person and it would be important to introduce someone to my family and get their take on him, and I would want to meet their family.”

In the main villa, the boys started to get to know the new female bombshells.

Make-up artist Mollie Salmon, 23, appeared to take a liking to Luca and asked him for a private chat.

After some flirty conversation, Luca admitted he did find her attractive, but added: “I’m semi-closed but you just don’t know what’s happening over there [in Casa Amor].

“If someone were to come in here, it would take something special, and you don’t know.”

William Hill has revealed the new male Love Islanders’ odds since entering Casa Amor.

Surrey’s Billy Brown (16-1) has already overtaken original Islander Jay Younger in the market.

Billy unleashed his charm on several girls last night, particularly Paige Thorne and Tasha Ghouri, while Gemma revealed that mutual friends’ know him as a bit of a player.

William Hill believes Billy’s cheekiness and charm is enough to propel him up the market, overtaking original Islanders Jay and Andrew Le Page, and is currently tipped 16-1.

READ MORE

Tony Kenny, head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill, weighs in on the new Islanders: “Casa Amor is back and better than ever. This season has already been explosive so I’m sure twelve new Islanders will shake things up even further.

“Billy’s confidence and cheekiness has already made an impression on the girls, while Deji has shown his interest in Indiyah. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the new boys crack on over the next few days, and whether those solid connections will be put to the test.”