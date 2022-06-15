Love Island: Everything that happened in episode 9

Brighton’s Luca has been coupled up with Michael Owen’s daughter since Sunday (June 12) and the 19-year-old was left red-faced after she called her current partner Luca, by the name of her ex Jacques O'Neill – who is also currently in the villa.

Jacques was stood two meters away from the couple when the incident happened, with Gemma admitting to the girls shortly after: “That was bad.”

Luca was upset by the incident and was incensed further when Gemma discussed the situation with Jacques himself.

Luca, 23, has been named in all favourite three couples – Luca & Gemma, Luca & Paige and Luca & Tasha – all priced at 12-1.

However, Gemma and Luca spoke soon after and managed to get over the awkward situation.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were the first couple in this year’s show to spend a night in the hideaway.

The secret room gives one couple a bit of privacy away from other islanders, with the contestants all quickly deciding that Tasha and Andrew were the lucky couple to spend the night together.

During the following the day, the islanders were taking part in a ‘men-chanics’ challenge.

The challenge saw the boys carry their partner through oily tyres while being sprayed with water.

They then performed a dance for their partners in the middle of a carwash.

The girls decided that Dami was the winner of the challenge.

In the evening, the islanders were treated to a special themed party and a major announcement.

The ‘Shimmer and Shine’ party was gate-crashed by two new islanders – Jay Younger and Remi Lambert.

Jay attracted the interest of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who said: “I think I am going to pass out. He’s so cute, I am going to pass out, I really like him, I am getting to know him.”

The eighth season of the popular dating show returned to our screens at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.

Who are the current couples?

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne