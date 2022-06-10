Love Island: Luca Bish makes a move on Gemma Owen

Luca Bish

Viewers of the ITV2 dating show saw the 23-year-old fishmonger take Michael Owen’s daughter for a chat and tell her that he ‘fancied the s*** out of her’.

Currently, Luca is in a couple with Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea, and Gemma is with the 27-year-old Italian Davide Sanclimenti.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton man also said he wanted to kiss the 19-year-old.

In response, Gemma said: “I am attracted to you. I definitely would want to get to know you.”

Davida seemed angered by this chat, telling the rest of the boys he was upset that Luca ‘didn't have the balls’ to speak to him before taking Gemma for a romantic conversation.

Earlier in the episode, two new female islanders entered the villa – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor – and immediately went on a date with Liam Lewellyn.

Ekin-Su,27, instantly caused a stir when overtly flirting with Davide and Andrew Le Page, angering Gemma and Tasha Ghouri.

Ekin-Su announced to the rest of the girls she was not in the villa to make friends and then told 19-year-old Gemma Owen she could be like her big sister.

This comment did not impress Gemma, who said: “I'm sure she didn't mean it in a b****y way but I felt like it was a bit patronising. I was a bit like, ugh.

"That comment pissed me off. "I'm gonna go for what I want." Yeah b***h, same.”

Luca was also impressed by Ekin-Su, telling the boys he wanted to ‘rip her clothes off’.

The eighth season of the popular dating show returned to our screens at 9pm on ITV2 - seeing 11 new contestants enter the Mallorca villa looking for love and the £50,000 cash prize.