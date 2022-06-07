Love Island: William Hill names Sussex fishmonger Luka Bish as a favourite to win

The bookmakers has revealed the favourite couples to win Love Island 2022, after the first episode aired.

Luca, 23, has been named in all favourite three couples – Luca & Gemma, Luca & Paige and Luca & Tasha – all priced at 12-1.

Speaking on the market, a William Hill spokesperson said: “Although the first show received mixed reviews from fans online, we’re excited to see where Love Island will go next!

“With a recoupling on the horizon, and eyes lingering on the ‘Italian snack’ Davide, it’ll be interesting to see who our couples will end up with and who will be dumped from the island.”

William Hill have named its favourite couples to win Love Island 2022, regardless of whether they are currently coupled up.

All priced at 12-1, Luca is a contender with international dressage rider Gemma Owen, paramedic Paige Thorne - who he is currently coupled up with - as well as model Tasha Ghouri.

Last night’s show saw a mix up with the original production, allowing the public to choose the first couplings for the Islanders.

Other potential winners include current couple Tasha and Andrew, the Dubai estate agent (16-1), Liam and Paige (16-1), and Davide and Paige (25-1).

Top 5 Couples to Win Love Island 2022

Luca & Gemma (12-1)

Luca & Paige (12-1)

Luca & Tasha (12-1)

Liam & Gemma (16-1)

Davide & Gemma (16-1)